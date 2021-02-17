Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ethereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above $52,000
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 10:52pm   Comments
Share:
Ethereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above $52,000

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading 5.2% higher over 24 hours to press time at $52,254 late Wednesday. 

What’s Moving: The world’s apex cryptocurrency shot above $51,000 late Tuesday, draining the momentum out of altcoins.

As of press time, cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin have found their momentum as well. 

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest virtual currency by market capitalization, traded 6.8% higher at $1,904.8. Among other smart contract platforms-based cryptocurrencies,  Cardano (ADA) is up 6.8% at $0.91 and Polkadot (DOT) is up 3.7% at $31.95.

Litecoin (LTC), a fork of Bitcoin, is up 9.3% at $233.36. The Graph (GRT) has surged 15.4% to $2.28.

Binance Coin (BNB), which backs the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, is up 28% at $166.27. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains muted, down 4% at $0.05, following Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s calls for whales to divest.

Several DeFi cryptocurrencies are outperforming Bitcoin over 24 hours, with UniSwap (UNI) up 10.2% at $21.91, Aave (AAVE) up 13.2% at $462.22, and Terra up 17.4% at $7.21. 0x traded 6.78% higher at $1.61 and SushiSwap (SUSHI) is up 8.94% at $16.56.

The total value locked in DeFi projects continues to rise, standing at $41.8 billion at press time, as per data from DeFi Pulse.

Why It’s Moving: The momentum in the cryptocurrency market is continuing based on rising institutional investor interest — a factor that analysts have considered key to this rally that took off last July.

Cryptoquant  CEO Ki-Young Ju noted a positive Coinbase Premium trend — even as Bitcoin traded above $50,000 — as a signal that the rally is likely to continue.

Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) said Wednesday it was upping the target for its debt offering from $600 million to $900 million to fund its purchase of Bitcoin.

Financial website The Motley Fool announced it was purchasing $50 million worth of Bitcoin.

TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon told CNBC Wednesday that Bitcoin's next resistance level won't come until at about $170,000. Meanwhile, JPMorgan thinks the current Bitcoin price is "unsustainable."

Read Next: Tesla $1.5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Tesla $1.5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: Report
Over $100M In Crypto Collectible NFTs Sold Over Past 30 Days
Bitcoin Crosses $52,000 After JPMorgan Calls Current Price 'Unsustainable'
Gold-Bitcoin Ratio Hits All-Time Low As The Cryptocurrency Crosses $51,000
Dogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood
500 Pairs Of Digital Socks Now Have A Market Cap Of $20 Million
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 0x Aave Binance CoinCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com