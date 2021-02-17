Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & Uniswap - American Wrap: 2/17/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 17, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Cash, Ripple & Uniswap - American Wrap: 2/17/2021

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH Is On The Verge Of A 19% Downswing Towards $560

Bitcoin Cash price has been slowly climbing from a low of $601 on February 15 to $719 at the time of writing but could be on the verge of collapsing. There are many indicators that show BCH is extremely bearish and awaits a 19% downswing. 

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP Is About To Breakout To $0.65

After a significant rebound from its local bottom at $0.30, XRP has managed to hit $0.64 again thanks to an initial pump that started on January 30 from the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. Ripple price is ready for another leg up as technicals scream buy.

Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI At Risk Of Falling Towards $14 As Whales Go Into A Selling Frenzy

Uniswap has been trading inside a strong uptrend since December 2020. However, in the past week, there has been a significant shift in momentum in favor of the bears which are looking for a massive 25% breakdown. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com