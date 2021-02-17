Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gold-Bitcoin Ratio Hits All-Time Low As The Cryptocurrency Crosses $51,000

Benzinga Staff  
February 17, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Gold-Bitcoin Ratio Hits All-Time Low As The Cryptocurrency Crosses $51,000

What happened: Hours after breaching $50,000, Bitcoin (BTC) added another $1,000 to its price to reach a new all-time high of $51,163.

At the same time, gold dropped below $1,800, and the gold-bitcoin ratio hit an all-time low.

Why it Matters: The two assets have often been compared to one another, with both Bitcoin and gold serving as an inflation hedging asset class.

The U.S market witnessed considerable amounts of reflation trade over the past few weeks met with rising bond yields leading investors to assess the impact of a bond sell-off on their assets.

The anticipation of higher inflation likely led to these higher interest rates, but it appears that investors have opted to buy Bitcoin instead of gold in the present scenario.

What else: While both assets have served as a store of value to investors, particularly in times of inflation, Bitcoin outpaces gold in terms of performance and risk-adjusted returns.

According to a data platform Ecoinometrics, Bitcoin’s annual returns at the end of December 2020 were 270% compared to gold’s 24%.

However, the returns over the past eight years stand out even more as Bitcoin’s total return was 202,328%, while gold’s return was around 13%.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Dogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood
500 Pairs Of Digital Socks Now Have A Market Cap Of $20 Million
Why Sos, ZW Data Action, Airnet, Canaan, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Stocks Are Surging Today
Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $51,000, Squeezing Altcoins
Tesla May Have Already Made More In Profits From Bitcoin Than Electric Vehicles
Social Sentiment Indicators Signal Dogecoin Could Be In Danger
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin GoldCryptocurrency News Commodities Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com