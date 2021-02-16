Polkadot, Vechain & Elrond - American Wrap: 2/16/2021

Polkadot has once again established a new all-time high at $31.06 this time. The digital asset has exploded by almost 600% since December 23, 2020, reaching a massive market capitalization of $27 billion, close to Tether, which is currently ranked 3rd.

Vechain set a new all-time high at $0.06 on February 12 and has been under consolidation since then. VET has formed a potential bull flag and aims for a massive breakout to new all-time highs.

After hitting an all-time high of $217 on February 9, Elrond price has suffered a significant pullback down to $65.6 on February 15, but bulls managed to buy most of it pushing the digital asset up to $140.