Polkadot, Vechain & Elrond - American Wrap: 2/16/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 16, 2021 6:46pm   Comments
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT Makes New All-Time Highs While Technicals Spell Trouble

Polkadot has once again established a new all-time high at $31.06 this time. The digital asset has exploded by almost 600% since December 23, 2020, reaching a massive market capitalization of $27 billion, close to Tether, which is currently ranked 3rd. 

Vechain Price Is Heading To New All-Time Highs As Resistance Weakens

Vechain set a new all-time high at $0.06 on February 12 and has been under consolidation since then. VET has formed a potential bull flag and aims for a massive breakout to new all-time highs.

Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD To Jump By 20% As Key Indicator Screams Buy

After hitting an all-time high of $217 on February 9, Elrond price has suffered a significant pullback down to $65.6 on February 15, but bulls managed to buy most of it pushing the digital asset up to $140.

