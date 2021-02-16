Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MicroStrategy Seeks To Raise $600M Via Debt To Purchase Bitcoins
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
MicroStrategy Seeks To Raise $600M Via Debt To Purchase Bitcoins
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTRwill sell $600 million convertible senior notes due 2027 to acquire additional bitcoins. The buyers have 13 days to purchase additional notes worth $90 million.
  • The notes will bear interest payable semi-annually and will mature on February 15, 2027.
  • The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of MicroStrategy’s, or a combination of cash and shares of MicroStrategy.
  • Reuters notes that the company’s CEO Michael Saylor is one of the most vocal proponents of bitcoin. The company already owns roughly 72,000 bitcoins, valuing its bitcoin holdings at about $3.6 billion.
  • Bitcoin surpassed the $50,000 level with the growing acceptance of the digital currency led by proponents like Tesla Inc’s NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
  • Tesla purchased bitcoin worth $1.5 billion on Monday and acknowledged it as a payment mode for its products, as per CNBC. Musk’s frequent tweets advocating cryptocurrencies, including the addition of #bitcoin to his Twitter bio, have left a positive impact on the cryptocurrency prices.
  • Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s (NYSE: BK) recent efforts towards simplifying the cryptocurrency procedures for its customers, including Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE: MS) $150 billion investment unit Counterpoint Global possible foray into bitcoin acted as additional catalysts towards the boom.
  • MSTR shares have climbed 655% in the last six months.
  • Price action: MSTR shares are down 3.51% at $998 on the last check Tuesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSTR)

Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Donate 500 BTC Towards Making Bitcoin 'The Internet's Currency'
94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bitcoin Inflows Surpass Tech Stocks: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Offerings Top Stories Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com