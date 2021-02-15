Market Overview

Litecoin, Ripple & Chainlink - American Wrap: 2/15/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 15, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC Faces Just One Key Resistance Level Before New High To $280

Litecoin faced a significant sell-off in the past 24 hours, like the rest of the market. Nonetheless, bulls bought most of the dip and aim for new highs as they only face one key resistance level before a massive breakout. 

XRP Price Defends Key Level And Gains Strength While Buyers Aim For $0.90

XRP price has been trading inside a robust uptrend since February 5, gaining new strength and establishing several support levels on the way up. XRP bulls have just defended a key support level and target a significant rebound towards $0.7.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK Ready For A Jump $40 With No Significant Barriers Ahead

Chainlink price had another massive rally in just three days, jumping by 33% and reaching a new all-time high of $35.7. On February 15, the digital asset suffered a massive sell-off dropping by 20%, but the bulls bought the dip.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: FXStreet

