Polkadot (DOT) Is Available for IRA / 401k Retirement Accounts With iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital, the only low cost 24 / 7 digital asset IRA technology platform that allows investors to access cryptocurrencies, digital assets and precious metals within their retirement accounts, has announced that Polkadot (DOT) is now available on their platform.

Polkadot is the sixth largest cryptocurrency with an estimated market cap of over $22 billion. Polkadot was created by Gavin Wood, one of the original creators of Ethereum. Like Ethereum, Polkadot is designed to be a world computer of sorts that brings decentralized applications (Dapps) and the next generation of the internet (Web 3) to the masses. This revolutionary technology stack is often touted as the next-generation of Blockchain Technology, which is often called Blockchain 3.0. Polkadot has already shown an impressive ecosystem growing with over 359 projects announced to be building on their innovative technology. This not only includes the burgeoning Decentralised Finance (DeFi), but wallets, general infrastructure, tooling and more.

To help individuals better understand Polkadot and other Digital Assets, iTrustCapital has released their Free Crypto IRA guide. This guide designed to help educate investors about the tax benefits associated with using their retirement accounts (IRA, 401k, 403b, TSP...etc) to invest in cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets like Polkadot, Ethereum, Bitcoin and more.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is the world's only low-cost 24/7 Crypto IRA technology platform, specifically designed to allow clients to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies and precious metals within their retirement accounts. This can be for those focused on long term investments, or even those who are more short-term traders.

They provide a trading platform for self-directed IRA's which allows investors to establish a qualified Crypto IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA / 401k / retirement account custodian and perform trades 24 / 7 through leading institutional liquidity sources and cryptocurrency exchanges.

iTrustCapital touts industry leading security as well for their digital assets, with military grade wallet infrastructure provided by their partner Curv. This means investors don't need to worry about the hassles of generating and managing private keys, but receive institutional military grade security built into their platform from the very first day it's established.

Since 2018, iTrustCapital has processed over $500 million in investments and has more than 20,000 account holders with a plethora of 5 star client reviews. The company has consistently been ranked the #1 Crypto IRA platform in the US, with features in CoinDesk, Yahoo Finance, CoinTelegraph and Benzinga, among other leading publications.

Learn more about iTrustCapital at iTrustCapital.com