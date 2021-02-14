Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Price Nears $50,000 Following Week Of Good News
Catherine Ross  
 
February 14, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Price Nears $50,000 Following Week Of Good News

The price of the leading cryptocurrency has broken another record — surpassing the $49,000 level.

What Happened: Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 5.69% over the last 20 hours, reaching a record $49,527 at the time of writing.

The current market capitalization is at about $917 billion, which is bigger than the market cap of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) combined.

Why It Matters: This week has been rich with Bitcoin news. 

On Feb. 8, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLAannounced it had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and was getting ready to accept the currency as payment.

On Feb. 10, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CFO Ned Segal, in an interview with CNBC, said the social media platform would consider adding BTC to its balance sheet if employees and vendors asked to be paid in the cryptocurrency.

The next day Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, also in an interview with CNBC, said that adding “cryptocurrencies and or Bitcoin” would be “good for business.” But Khosrowshahi also said Uber would not be adding crypto to its holdings for the time being because the company is “not in the speculation business.”

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is considering investing in Bitcoin through its $150 billion investment arm Counterpoint Global.

Image source: Unsplash.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Morgan Stanley's $150 Billion Investment Unit Thinking About Getting In On Bitcoin Action: Bloomberg
Freewallet Defends Self-Hosted Wallets After Elon Musk Criticism, Says Installs Increased By 50% Following Tweets
Cryptocurrency IOTA Up 137% This Week, Trades At Two-Year High Following Dell Partnership News
At $900B, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined
Miami Passes Mayor's Bitcoin Resolution: What You Need To Know
Why The Graph Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, All Other Coins
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency Fintech News Financing Markets Media General Best of Benzinga