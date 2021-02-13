Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley's $150 Billion Investment Unit Thinking About Getting In On Bitcoin Action: Bloomberg
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley's $150 Billion Investment Unit Thinking About Getting In On Bitcoin Action: Bloomberg

Counterpoint Global, a $150 billion investment unit under Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), could be jumping into Bitcoin.

What Happened: Counterpoint is considering making bets on Bitcoin as pressure mounts on investment firms to provide exposure as investors watch the cryptocurrency skyrocket, Bloomberg has reported, citing anonymous sources. 

The move would require regulatory approval, and Counterpoint still could decide not to make the move, Bloomberg noted.

Why It Matters: This would mark another high-profile move into the cryptocurrency, which is seeing a run that shows no signs of stopping.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) this week said it invested $1.5 billion into Bitcoin and will soon start accepting the cryptocurrency as payment. Similarly, firms like Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) have shown interest in the cryptocurrency. 

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), a popular investment vehicle to gain exposure to Bitcoin, is up 39.42% year to date.

Things have changed quite a bit since 2017, when, amid Bitcoin's earlier historic rise, a Morgan Stanley analyst said the real value of the Bitcoin was zero. At that time the Bitcoin was trading at about $16,000, then an all-time high. Bitcoin is now trading at about $47,000, near its latest historic highs.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Freewallet Defends Self-Hosted Wallets After Elon Musk Criticism, Says Installs Increased By 50% Following Tweets
Cryptocurrency IOTA Up 137% This Week, Trades At Two-Year High Following Dell Partnership News
At $900B, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined
Miami Passes Mayor's Bitcoin Resolution: What You Need To Know
Why The Graph Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, All Other Coins
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Counterpoint GlobalCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com