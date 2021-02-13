Market Overview

Freewallet Defends Self-Hosted Wallets After Elon Musk Criticism, Says Installs Increased By 50%
Catherine Ross  
 
February 13, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Freewallet, a “multi-cryptocurrency” wallet with over 3.5m users, said the Elon Musk incident “turned out to be staggering” for the company. 

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) founder and CEO Elon Musk criticized the wallet tweeting “your app sucks,” on Feb. 10.

He further added, “Any crypto wallet that won’t give you your private keys should be avoided at all cost.”

It turned out Musk was using Freewallet, and his account was locked.

The company, which was founded in 2016, says they were surprised to learn Elon Musk was using their app but noted his comments highlighted the debate that has been a sticking point in the industry – “Elon was voicing an opinion that is common among hardcore crypto enthusiasts.”

“While their concerns are valid, the opinion they have isn’t shared by everyone,” says Solomon Brown, Head of PR at Freewallet, to Benzinga.

Why It Matters: Hosted wallets and other third-party service providers have been highly criticized in the crypto community, which holds the “not your keys, not your money” views.

According to Freewallet, “having a multitude of options for users is key to an industry’s health.”

“Services like ours are indispensable to the average crypto users that <..> do not want to have to worry about losing their assets forever due to misplacing or forgetting their private keys,” Brown added.

A recent Chainlink study shows that around 20% of the total Bitcoin supply (over $175 billion) is lost forever because of lost private keys and devices.

Freewallet also shared that the app installs “experienced a 50% growth on Feb. 10” after Musk’s tweets.

Image: Courtesy of Freewallet

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

