At $900B, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined

What happened: Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $48,481, and its market cap soared to $900 billion for the first time earlier today.

This makes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market cap larger than that of the biggest banks in the U.S. combined, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

Why it matters: While financial institutions are more open-minded to cryptocurrencies in 2021 than in 2019, the question is when real institutional adoption will actually take place.

“The demand isn’t there yet, but I’m sure it will be at some point.”, says JPMorgan Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto in response to the bank's employees questioning when they will get involved in Bitcoin.

According to CNBC, Pinto said that BlackRock, Inc’s (NYSE: BLK) move to add Bitcoin futures as an eligible investment in two of its funds is evidence of the broader adoption being witnessed of late.

Pinto also believes that once regulation of Bitcoin trading takes place, trades would involve vetted clients and reputable exchanges like Coinbase.

#Bitcoin Institutional Adoption is spreading



The volume in on-chain transactions reached a new ATH this week of $156.03b on February 9.



Additionally, this week the daily average is above $115 billion, the highest ever.





