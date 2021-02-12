Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

At $900B, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined

Benzinga Staff  
February 12, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
At $900B, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined

What happened: Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $48,481, and its market cap soared to $900 billion for the first time earlier today.

This makes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market cap larger than that of the biggest banks in the U.S. combined, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

Why it matters: While financial institutions are more open-minded to cryptocurrencies in 2021 than in 2019, the question is when real institutional adoption will actually take place.

“The demand isn’t there yet, but I’m sure it will be at some point.”, says JPMorgan Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto in response to the bank's employees questioning when they will get involved in Bitcoin.

According to CNBC, Pinto said that BlackRock, Inc’s (NYSE: BLK) move to add Bitcoin futures as an eligible investment in two of its funds is evidence of the broader adoption being witnessed of late.

Pinto also believes that once regulation of Bitcoin trading takes place, trades would involve vetted clients and reputable exchanges like Coinbase.

What Else: Earlier this week, the volume of on-chain BTC transactions reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $156.03 billion. The daily average for transactions was also at $115 billion – the highest ever seen on the network.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Miami Passes Mayor's Bitcoin Resolution: What You Need To Know
Why The Graph Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, All Other Coins
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1
Why Sos Shares Skyrocketed 81% Today
India Prepares Bill To Ban Cryptocurrency
SEC Commissioner Peirce Thinks It's Time For Bitcoin ETP
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: banks Bitcoin Jamie DimonCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com