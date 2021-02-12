5 Fun Takeaways From Elon Musk's Latest Chat With Joe Rogan: Bond, 'Borat' And More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was on Joe Rogan's podcast for the third time and the world's richest person kicked off the show with an ode to Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy hit film "The Dictator."

Here are five of the more fun and humorous takeaways from the discussion.

1. "Borat" Creator Inspired SpaceX Rocket Design: Cohen played the role of Admiral General Aladeen, a fictitious Middle East dictator that executed a missile engineer because a nuclear warhead design wasn't pointy enough.

Referencing the iconic scene from "The Dictator," Musk told Rogan he demanded the SpaceX Starship needs to look "more pointy."

"You literally told them to make the Starship more pointy because of the movie 'The Dictator'?" Rogan asked.

"Everyone thought it would be funny if they made the rocket more pointy, so we did," Musk responded.

Related Link: Tesla Board Member Kimbal Musk Sells $25.6M Worth Of Shares

2. Hovercrafts Are Coming: The flying car from the iconic cartoon "The Jetsons" cartoon could soon become a reality. Musk told Rogen he wants the upcoming Tesla Roadster to hover six feet above the ground. The only challenge is figuring out how it can be done "without, you know, killing people."

3. A Tesla Fit For James Bond: Musk wants to combine SpaceX's innovation in Tesla cars. He said that SpaceX cold-gas thrusters could double as a rocket thruster in a Tesla car and it can be hidden behind the license plate.

He explains: "At a minimum, I'm confident we could do a thruster where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style, and there would be a rocket thruster behind it, and that gives you three tons of thrust."

4. A Van For The Zombie Apocalypse: Up next in the Tesla innovation pipeline is an electric van, Musk said. Battery technology and cell supplies are not advanced enough for a van to become a reality in the near-term, but Musk confirmed a van with a solar panel on the roof is in the company's plans.

"I think that would be great," he said. "Like a van that even if the apocalypse happens, you can still drive it around."

5. Cybertruck Window Mishap: Musk provided further details of the embarrassing moment in 2019 when he smashed the Cybertruck window with a metal ball to demonstrate its supposed bulletproof feature.

Prior to the event, "at least a dozen people" threw steel balls at the same window along with smashing it with sledgehammers. It turns out, "that might be the problem," he said.

"If you keep on throwing steel balls, eventually it is going to break," Musk said.

But the epic fail could also be the result of the demo glass used in the model car. The final glass product used in production cars is "more robust."

"Nonetheless, it should have worked," he said.

(Photo: Daniel Oberhaus (2018), Flickr)