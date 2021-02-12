Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CleanSpark Reports Q4 Earnings, Expects Strong FY21 Revenue Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Share:
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSKreported year-on-year revenue growth of 130% to $2.26 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.
  • Strong service, software, and related revenues and digital currency mining revenue drove the growth.   
  • The energy business, digital agency, and Bitcoin mining segments contributed 54% (down from 100%), 13%, and 32% of the revenue.
  • Gross margin rose 41% to $0.92 million with a margin expansion of 3,133 basis points to 41% from high-margin Bitcoin mining and related revenue.
  • Loss from operations doubled to $6.2 million as the operating expenses doubled.
  • Net loss per share dropped 20% to $0.32, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12. As a result, the negative operating cash flow rose to $6.8 million.
  • The revenue concentration fell from 91% to 37%.
  • CleanSpark completed ATL Data Center's acquisition to support its Bitcoin mining operations and entered the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market.
  • It expects over $30 million in total revenue in FY21, above the analyst estimate of $27.84 million. CleanSpark also aims to expand its residential initiatives, including launching a new offering by next week.
  • Price action: CLSK shares are down 4% at $28.1 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLSK)

15 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch On Tesla News
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Why Cleanspark's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Earnings News Guidance Small Cap Markets Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com