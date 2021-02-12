SOS Raises $110M In Secondary Offering At 21% Discount
- China’s SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) priced 22 million shares at $5 per share to raise $110 million in a secondary offering to develop its strategic blockchain-based security and insurance technology business, working capital, and general corporate use.
- The offer price signifies a 21% discount to Thursday’s closing price and is likely to close by February 17, 2021.
- Maxim Group LLC is the placement agent for the offering.
- SOS disclosed its plans to acquire Canada’s blockchain technology and cloud crypto company FXK Tech Corporation.
- It is also in talks to acquire 15645 Mining Rigs, BTC Hash Power 527P, ETH Hash Power 1056G for $20 million towards cloud cryptocurrency mining.
- Price action: SOS shares are down 17.1% at $5.24 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BlockchainCryptocurrency News Offerings Small Cap Markets Tech Media