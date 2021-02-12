Market Overview

SOS Raises $110M In Secondary Offering At 21% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 6:47am   Comments
  • China’s SOS Limited (NYSE: SOSpriced 22 million shares at $5 per share to raise $110 million in a secondary offering to develop its strategic blockchain-based security and insurance technology business, working capital, and general corporate use.
  • The offer price signifies a 21% discount to Thursday’s closing price and is likely to close by February 17, 2021.
  • Maxim Group LLC is the placement agent for the offering.
  • SOS disclosed its plans to acquire Canada’s blockchain technology and cloud crypto company FXK Tech Corporation.
  • It is also in talks to acquire 15645 Mining Rigs, BTC Hash Power 527P, ETH Hash Power 1056G for $20 million towards cloud cryptocurrency mining.
  • Price action: SOS shares are down 17.1% at $5.24 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BlockchainCryptocurrency News Offerings Small Cap Markets Tech Media

