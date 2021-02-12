Why The Graph Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, All Other Coins

A new cryptocurrency, The Graph (GRT), soared 79.92% — more than any other coin in the 24 hours to press time — to $2.43 on Friday.

What Happened: GRT has spiked 176.7% on a seven-day trailing basis. The token of the entity that helps decentralized applications discover and organize blockchain data has reached a market capitalization of $3.04 billion.

The token was launched on Dec. 17 at a price of $0.26, which means the Graph has risen 834.62% since it made its debut.

The Graph Network is officially live! People all over the world are coming together to build a vibrant decentralized future on top of crypto networks.

The Graph Network is officially live! People all over the world are coming together to build a vibrant decentralized future on top of crypto networks.

Why It Matters: The price movement in the Graph is partly driven by a social media buzz on Reddit and Stocktwits. GRT.X was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits early Thursday at one point, ahead of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA).

The Graph has left behind major cryptocurrencies as of press time. Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.04% at $46,998.37, while Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.45% higher at $1,749.99.