Crypto Data Provider CoinMarketCap Adds Tesla To List Of Coins In 'Gladwell's Tipping Point' Fashion

A crypto data and analytics platform CoinMarketCap has added Tesla to a list of coins. Although at the top of the list, it’s not an actual coin that can be traded.

What Happened: The move is merely a recognition of the impact of the recent Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement of $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin, the company says.

“Elon Musk is — to use Gladwellian parlance — the ultimate salesmen for crypto. The decision to add the Model 3 on our site is a fitting denouement to Elon's coquettish flirtation with DOGE and BTC on Twitter over the past few weeks and is likely to be the tipping point for crypto to infiltrate the zeitgeist,” a CoinMarketCap Head of Listings explains.

To continue Gladwell's analogy, “Salesmen are "persuaders", charismatic people with powerful negotiation skills. They tend to have an indefinable trait that goes beyond what they say, which makes others want to agree with them. Gladwell's examples include California businessman Tom Gau and news anchor Peter Jennings,” which seems to perfectly describe Musk's influence.

Tesla announcement sent the Bitcoin price soaring to a new high, $46,478 at the time of writing.

The current price of the Tesla “coin” on CMC is $37,990, which is an entry-level price of Tesla Model 3.

The data platform did not specify when, if ever, it’s going to take the “coin” down.

Image: CoinMarketCap