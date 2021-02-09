Market Overview

Bitcoin, Litecoin & Filecoin - American Wrap: 2/9/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 09, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Prepares For A Spike In Retail Interest After Institutional Investors Filled Their BTC Bags

After Tesla’s big announcement of a $1.5 billion purchase worth of Bitcoin and the possibility of accepting the digital asset as a payment option, the flagship cryptocurrency had a massive move to a new all-time high at $48,142 and aims for more. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC Aims For A 15% Upswing As Bulls Hold The Upper Hand

Litecoin has been trading in a steady and robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021. It is now facing one crucial resistance level at $175 before its final breakout towards the psychological level at $200.

Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL Poised For A Pullback Down To $28 Before The Next Leg Up

Filecoin had an amazing trading start back in October, reaching $100, but quickly plummeted down to $23 and never managed to fully recover. The digital asset has been on a tear recently, rallying to almost $34, but is currently facing a lot of selling pressure in the short-term and could see a pullback down to $28.

