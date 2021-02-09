Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ethereum Crosses $1,800 — Leading The Way For Smart Contract Platforms Amid Tesla-Bitcoin Focus
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Ethereum Crosses $1,800 — Leading The Way For Smart Contract Platforms Amid Tesla-Bitcoin Focus

Ethereum (ETH) hit a new all-time high of $1,823.80 at press time, up nearly 12% over 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency backs the namesake blockchain platform and has a market capitalization of $205.9 billion — next only to that of Bitcoin (BTC), as per Messari data.

Other smart contract platforms are also rising as of press time, with Elrond (EGLD) up 25.6% at $204.8. Tron (TRX) also traded 25.6% higher at $0.046.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.24% higher at $23.95, while Cardano (ADA) was up 6.7% at $0.707 at the time of publication.

The surge follows CME registering about $33 million of Ethereum futures on the launch day.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcing an investment in Bitcoin has also buoyed the entire cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin traded 20.6% higher at $47,034.40 at press time.

Read Next: BitTorrent Cryptocurrency Surges 197% As It Becomes Next Pump Target After Dogecoin: What You Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

BitTorrent Cryptocurrency Surges 197% As It Becomes Next Pump Target After Dogecoin: What You Need To Know
Bitcoin At $100,000 Before The Year Is Out, Says Novogratz
Bitcoin May Have Shot Past $47,000 But Tesla Euphoria Has Hit Smaller Altcoins Even Harder
Elon Musk Tweets Drove Crypto Community Mad But Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin 'Not A Bad Look'
CME Registers $33M Worth Of Ethereum Futures On Launch Day
Bitcoin Breaks $46,000 Minutes After Surpassing $45,000 For The First Time In History
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain cardanoCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com