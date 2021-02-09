Ethereum Crosses $1,800 — Leading The Way For Smart Contract Platforms Amid Tesla-Bitcoin Focus

Ethereum (ETH) hit a new all-time high of $1,823.80 at press time, up nearly 12% over 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency backs the namesake blockchain platform and has a market capitalization of $205.9 billion — next only to that of Bitcoin (BTC), as per Messari data.

Other smart contract platforms are also rising as of press time, with Elrond (EGLD) up 25.6% at $204.8. Tron (TRX) also traded 25.6% higher at $0.046.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.24% higher at $23.95, while Cardano (ADA) was up 6.7% at $0.707 at the time of publication.

The surge follows CME registering about $33 million of Ethereum futures on the launch day.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcing an investment in Bitcoin has also buoyed the entire cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin traded 20.6% higher at $47,034.40 at press time.

Read Next: BitTorrent Cryptocurrency Surges 197% As It Becomes Next Pump Target After Dogecoin: What You Need To Know