Bitcoin Breaks $46,000 Minutes After Surpassing $45,000 For The First Time In History

Bitcoin (BTC) has surpassed the $46,000 mark minutes after it broke $45,000.

What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency has had a record-breaking day, surpassing the $44,000 levels earlier today, rising to $45,000 and then to $46,000 in a matter of minutes, according to a data platform CoinMarketCap (CMC).

The current BTC price spike follows the news about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) buying $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, according to its SEC filing.

What Else: CoinMarketCap has announced today it had “experienced an all-time high in traffic.”

“On CMC, almost all of the top ten ranked cryptocurrencies are up as well (with the exception of XRP), which shows that sometimes, altcoin prices tend to correlate (at least temporarily) with large Bitcoin movements in either direction,” a CMC spokesperson has said to Benzinga.

The surprising part is that the majority of users were not interested in Bitcoin.

“During the Bitcoin price increase today, we actually saw higher traffic on DOGE's coin page than on Bitcoin's.”