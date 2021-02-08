Riot Blockchain Appoints Bitcoin Veteran And Board Member Jason Lee As CEO
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has appointed Bitcoin veteran and board member Jason Les as CEO, succeeding Jeff McGonegal, who has been the CEO since 2019.
- McGonegal will return to focus on his long-standing position as the CFO. Hannah Cho was elected as an independent director.
- "Having worked closely with Jason as a Board colleague for the past two years, the Board is confident that he will continue to leverage his unique skill set and background in Bitcoin to drive the Company's continued growth," said Riot Blockchain Chairman Benjamin Yi.
- Price action: RIOT shares are up 30.3% at $30.45 on the last check Monday.
