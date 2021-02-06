Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Reclaims $40K Mark, Moving Closer To All-Time High
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Reclaims $40K Mark, Moving Closer To All-Time High

Bitcoin topped $40,000 today, regaining some of the losses that the world’s most popular cryptocurrency suffered in recent weeks, Coindesk has reported.

What Happened: Bitcoin hit the $40,538.66 mark, narrowing the distance from its all-time high, the $41.962.36 price set on January 8.

On January 22, the stock went as low as $28,845.31, amounting to a loss of 31.25% of its value. Over the last week, the BTC has made significant gains and the year-to-date gain is at 36.91%. It is up 39.72% from January 22’s value.

Why It Matters: According to Coindesk, over the last one week Bitcoin has gotten a boost from institutional money, including from Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and Miller Opportunity Trust.

It reported that MicroStrategy's WORLD.NOW BTC-themed conference is also leveraging BTC’s move.    

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweets Worry Crypto Community — Situation 'Seriously Damaging'
Dogecoin, XRP Continue To Spike As Musk, Mia Khalifa Fuel Social Media Buzz; Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Breather
Ebang Shares Rise On Completing Chip Designing For High Tech Crypto Mining Machines
Elon Musk Dubs Dogecoin 'People's Crypto,' Sending It Soaring 50% Again
Aave Rips 42% Higher: What You Should Know About This DeFi Cryptocurrency
Ethereum Runs The Show Above $1.6K As Smart Contract, DeFi Cryptos Outshine Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin BTC CoinDeskCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com