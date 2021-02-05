How Ethlink Plans To Disrupt Automated Marketing

As a business owner, it is crucial to set up viable marketing tools and enable marketing campaigns suitable for the type of brand you are looking to establish. The effectiveness of these operations usually determines the success of your product or service. Hence, it is easy to see why the marketing industry is projected to be worth over $107 billion by 2026.

After large advertising players like Google and Facebook, there is a longtail for real disruptive marketing innovation. Other than an influx of mobile advertising and marketing tools, groundbreaking innovations for marketing technology have not been common. One company, Ethlink, is out to change this by creating a fully decentralized marketing platform.

What is Ethlink?

Ethlink is one of the two new DeFi products initiated by Jigstack DAO, the first Decentralized autonomous organization with a conglomerate structure. Jigstack is looking to introduce viable blockchain solutions and has developed Ethlink to tackle the challenges associated with the marketing industry. Ethlink is essentially a platform designed to provide affiliate solutions and automate multi-level marketing sales.

Although other marketing tools promise similar functionalities, Ethlink is the only fully autonomous marketing tool. With decentralization at the core of its workings, Ethlink eliminates all intermediate processes and empowers users with a simple-to-use and compact infrastructure for initiating marketing campaigns, while tracking their effectiveness and earning commission.

How Does Ethlink Work?

Ethlink comes loaded with impressive features poised to optimize online marketing. These include:

Affiliate Marketing Tools

Affiliate marketing is a potent way of attracting user engagements. Ethlink has developed various marketing tools for advertisers, affiliates, and startups. Project teams, which are on the verge of kicking off token sales, can set up affiliate marketing campaigns with a few clicks and instantly access a global network of influencers. Subsequently, advertisers can create affiliate links and integrate them into their sites or share them on social media platforms. Note that this link-sharing process is as seamless as they come.

Management and Reporting Tools

In addition to delivering affiliate optimization tools, Ethlink also provides features to track performance and revenue. Advertisers can curate the efficacy of each affiliate link and determine the platforms with the highest conversion rate. This reporting tool helps advertisers retain control over their operations by fetching real-time data on purchases executed via affiliate links. Since this reporting is done via blockchain, it is impossible to alter or delete data. This is due to blockchain’s incorruptible and immutable foundation.

Automated Settlement

With a heavy real use case in DeFi, Ethlink incorporates a non-custodial business framework. In other words, the platform does not hold users’ funds. The earnings generated by advertisers or affiliates are transferred to their private wallets instantly. There are no policies stipulating a specific timeline for processing withdrawals. As soon as the smart contract platform confirms that you meet the requirements for receiving payments, it automatically releases funds to your wallet.

No Extra Cost

Ethlink does not charge any commission on the money generated by advertisers. Hence, influencers will receive the full value for their operations on the platform. Considering the average cost of enabling and managing brand awareness campaigns via alternative networks, the decision to implement such a flexible fee policy bodes well for users, influencers, and companies alike.

Is Ethlink A Potent Innovation?

It seems clear that the development team of Ethlink is striving to establish a world-class offering positioned to reinvent the marketing industry. Although this product is still in its early stages, the decision to enable a permissionless marketing ecosystem brings massive potential. Ethlink is uniquely designed to provide a collaborative environment for brands, advertisers, and the end-users. It is worth mentioning that this is a rare feat, considering the many moving parts that make up the marketing industry.

Disclaimer: the writer does not hold any relationship with Ethlink. This article is educational/informational and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies is risky. Please consult your financial advisor prior to investing in digital assets.

