Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dogecoin, XRP Continue To Spike As Musk, Mia Khalifa Fuel Social Media Buzz; Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Breather
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2021 1:19am   Comments
Share:
Dogecoin, XRP Continue To Spike As Musk, Mia Khalifa Fuel Social Media Buzz; Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Breather

The rally in Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) was muted at press-time while Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP continued to rise — buoyed by a social media pump.

What Happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 1.92% lower at $1,620.12 at press time over a 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

BTC, the top currency by market cap, traded 1.15% lower at $37,150.38. 

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 0.26% lower at $37.96 on Thursday.

XRP traded 14.82% higher at $0.44 at press time. The meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) spiked 17.88% higher at $0.046.

Both Dogecoin and XRP are subjects of call for pumps on social media platforms including Reddit and Telegram.

On Thursday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency soaring 50% after he called it “people’s crypto.” Mia Khalifa disclosed on Benzinga’s “Power Hour”  on Wednesday that she is an investor in Dogecoin. 

Why It Matters: On the muted movement in BTC, Chris Thomas, head of institutional sales for Swissquote Bank said, “Still trading around the 50-day moving average, so all good,” reported CoinDesk.

“Moved a long way back up over the last week or so again, so there’s just a little lack of energy today. And no more Elon pumps!”

Musk expressed support for Bitcoin this week in an appearance on Clubhouse. He also disclosed his friends had tried to convince him to get involved in the cryptocurrency.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Ebang Shares Rise On Completing Chip Designing For High Tech Crypto Mining Machines
Elon Musk Dubs Dogecoin 'People's Crypto,' Sending It Soaring 50% Again
Aave Rips 42% Higher: What You Should Know About This DeFi Cryptocurrency
Ethereum Runs The Show Above $1.6K As Smart Contract, DeFi Cryptos Outshine Bitcoin
Key Metrics Indicate Bitcoin's Newfound Momentum Could Sustain: What You Need To Know
Ethereum Hit New All-Time High Above $1.5K, Bitcoin Too Picks Up Momentum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin dogecoin Elon MuskCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com