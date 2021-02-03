Market Overview

Ethereum, Polkadot & Vechain - American Wrap: 2/3/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 03, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Ethereum Price Breaks $1,600 In Unstoppable Rally Targeting $2,000

Ethereum has just reached a market capitalization of $183 billion for the first time ever after surpassing $1,600 across all major exchanges. ETH bulls aim for at least $2,000 in the short-term and up to $3,123 which is the 261.8% Fibonacci Level that Bitcoin touched after its last rally.

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Is Poised For A Significant Correction To $16, Suggests Technicals

Polkadot has reached a new all-time high on February 3 at $19.83 hitting a market capitalization of over $17.4 billion, almost surpassing XRP which stands at $17.8 billion. Unfortunately, many on-chain metrics and indicators show that Polkadot must face a correction.

Vechain Price Forecast: VET Sees A Breakout And Defends Crucial Support Level Aiming For $0.034

After a rally towards $0.035 that peaked on January 21, Vechain has been under a consolidation period hitting a low of $0.024 on February 1. Since then, the digital asset has recovered significantly and broke out of a parallel channel.

