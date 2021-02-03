Visa Expands Crypto Footprint With First Boulevard Collaboration
- Visa (NYSE: V) partners with neobank First Boulevard to help the latter utilize its digital bank partner Anchorage for purchase, custody, and trade digital assets like Bitcoin.
- The Black community-focused First Boulevard will be pilot test Visa’s new suite of crypto APIs.
- Visa will explore options to assist financial institutions in harnessing its platform for tapping the flourishing market of crypto assets and blockchain networks.
- “We set out to make Visa the bridge between digital currencies and our global network of 70 million merchants, and today we are the leading network for crypto wallets with 35 crypto platforms choosing to issue with Visa,” said Visa chief product officer, Jack Forestell.
- First Boulevard will launch a First Boulevard Visa Debit card, with digital-first features including early direct deposit and cashback programs including financial and budget literacy plans to reach out to the underpenetrated zones.
- Price action: V shares are trading marginally higher by 0.11% at $202.83 on the last check Wednesday.
