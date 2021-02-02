Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ethereum Hit New All-Time High Above $1.5K, Bitcoin Too Picks Up Momentum
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 9:44pm   Comments
Share:
Ethereum Hit New All-Time High Above $1.5K, Bitcoin Too Picks Up Momentum

Ethereum (ETH) hit a fresh all-time high of $1,542.99 on Tuesday evening while the top cryptocurrency by market cap — Bitcoin (BTC) jumped over 6.4% at press time.

What Happened: ETH traded 9.71% higher at $1,520.59, while BTC was up 6.48% at $35,999.01 at press-time.

On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 8.39% higher at $36.80 and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 15.6% higher at $17.71.

Most altcoins followed the lead of the apex cryptocurrency and traded in the green at press time.  XRP jumped 5.34% at $0.38, while Polkadot (DOT) was up 4.37% at $17.08.

Two Decentralized finance cryptocurrencies were outlier to the bullish trend — Uniswap (UNI) was down 5.32% at $18.99 and SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded lower by 1.41% to $12.73 at press time. 

DeFi cryptocurrencies have seen smart gains in the recent past, even as Bitcoin remained muted.

BTC supply is “drying up” according to Glassnode, which pointed to Grayscale Holdings acquiring 40,000 BTC so far in 2021, while only 26,000 BTC have been mined.

Why It Matters: Institutional appetite for BTC is significant this year, as per Glassnode.

“2021 has seen the largest sustained decrease in bitcoin's liquid supply in the history of BTC,” wrote the blockchain and data intelligence provider. 

The number of whale entities — clusters of wallet addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC — rose to 2,218 on Sunday, which is a new high, CoinDesk reported

Meanwhile, DeFi investing opportunities has led to reserves of BTC and ETH held on exchanges falling to multi-year lows, which is removing sell-side liquidity off the markets, according to CoinDesk. 

Pantera Capital — an investment fund focussed on digital currency — said in a tweet Tuesday that despite ETH hitting a new all-time high they believe both it and DeFi assets built on top are “undervalued relative to their long-term potential.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETHE)

Reddit Ties Up With Ethereum Foundation To Hasten Bringing Community Points On Blockchain
The Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In 2020 Included Cannabis, Crypto, And Multinationals
Global Markets Start Week On Positive Note, Ethereum Rally In Focus
DeFi Cryptocurrencies Hit Record Highs In Tandem With Ethereum
Ethereum Hits All-Time High (Again) As Bitcoin Remains Muted
7 Numbers That Sum Up The Record Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain DeFiCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com