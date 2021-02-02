Investview Revenue Soars Following Bitcoin Rally
- Investview, Inc. (OTC: INVU) subsidiary Bitcoin mining revenue rose 47.3% to $2.77 million month-on-month in January 2021. The profit margin rose by 70.7% to $1.81 million.
- SAFETek produced 80 Bitcoins in January, roughly translating into 2.58 BTC per day through INVU’s continued cryptocurrency investments further bolstered by the significant Bitcoin price appreciation.
- “In addition, INVU is excited to announce the relocation of our largest mining operation to a new facility with long-term, low cost, and sustainable power & hosting rates. This decision is the culmination of many months of research, investigation, and planning to reduce our long-term cost of operation and to facilitate greater re-investment into assets that will continue to grow our mining profits. This move is planned to commence in early February and be complete by March 31, 2021,” said Investview’s EVP of Crypto Operations Rob Walther.
- Investview also has a constant-cost production mining operation in Colorado.
- Price action: Investview shares closed lower by 2.78% at $0.1225 on Tuesday.
