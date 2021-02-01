Litecoin, Polkadot & Yearn.Finance - American Wrap: 2/1/2021

Litecoin has been trading downwards since its peak of $185 on January 10 but has established a robust support level at $122. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of a breakout as several metrics have turned positive for LTC.

Polkadot had one of the best performances in 2021 reaching rank fourth above XRP with a market capitalization of $16 billion. Although DOT already had a significant pullback from its all-time high price of $19.4, the digital asset could be bounded to fall lower.

YFI is currently trading at $30,000 and has been moving sideways for the past week. It seems that one crucial resistance level is separating Yearn.Finance from a massive breakout towards a high of $40,000.