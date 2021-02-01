Market Overview

How To Pronounce Dogecoin
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2021 6:45am   Comments
How To Pronounce Dogecoin

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies in 2021 is Dogecoin (DOGE). The question for many investors could be whether they are pronouncing the name correctly.

How to Pronounce Dogecoin: Despite having dog in its name and a Shiba Inu dog as the official mascot, the correct pronunciation of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency is “dohj coin” according to Dictionary.com and its co-founder Jackson Palmer.

Other pronunciations listed for Dogecoin are “dohg koin” and “dog-ee koin.”

About Dogecoin: Palmer created Dogecoin after a popular meme featuring a dog with a sidelong glance. The meme was inspired by an American flash animated comedy web series called “Homestar Runner.”

Palmer was an Adobe system marketer when he created the cryptocurrency based on a meme.

Dogecoin is an altcoin that is decentralized, open-source and peer-to-peer based. Unlike Bitcoin, there is no cap on the supply of Dogecoin.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is a fan of Dogecoin and once called it his “fav cryptocurrency.” Musk recently tweeted an image in support of the strong demand of Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency recently surpassed Bitcoin for mentions on Twitter.

Price Action: Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $5.2 billion, ranking the altcoin among the 1,200 most valuable companies and cryptocurrencies in the world according to Assetdash.

Dogecoin trades at .0406 cents at the time of writing. The value of Dogecoin has risen over 600% in 2021.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: AssetDash Bitcoin dogecoin Elon MuskCryptocurrency Markets

