Carol Baskin Pumps Dogecoin
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
One of the stars of Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) "Tiger King" is out with a video showing support for a cryptocurrency.

What Happened: A video showing Carol Baskin supporting cryptocurrency Dogecoin is making its rounds on Twitter.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens on the dogecoin army,” Baskin said. “There is so much going on for dogecoin right now, oh my goodness.”

The television personality told viewers to do their own research when looking at cryptocurrencies like dogecoin.

The video from Baskin could be a Cameo video paid by a user in a similar move that was done to promote a penny stock earlier this month.

Why It’s Important: Dogecoin was trending on Twitter on Thursday night and for the first time ever passed the tweet volume of Bitcoin on Twitter.

Dogecoin has gained interest from investors after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted in support of the cryptocurrency on Thursday night.

Shares of Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM) went up 90% after Baskin discussed the company in a video. The video was part of a paid Cameo video from a user.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 829% year-to-date.

Disclosure: The author holds a position in Dogecoin.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin Carol Baskin dogecoin Elon MuskCryptocurrency Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

