Elon Musk Updates Twitter Bio To 'Bitcoin,' Cryptocurrency Skyrockets

Tesla Inc. CEO (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk’s Twitter bio now reads just one word, and it “#bitcoin.”

The description is accompanied by Musk’s latest tweet that says "In retrospect, it was inevitable.” It isn’t immediately clear if the world’s richest person is referring to change in his Twitter bio or another event.

The Tesla CEO earlier on Thursday sent out a tweet with a picture of a dog in it that was interpreted to be a show of support for joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which soared more than 800% after the move.

Now, Bitcoin is outshining Dogecoin’s gains soaring 18.29% as of press time at $37,760.88.

Ethereum traded 6.2% higher at $1,357.97.

Photo courtesy: JD Lasica Wikimedia