Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Updates Twitter Bio To 'Bitcoin,' Cryptocurrency Skyrockets
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Updates Twitter Bio To 'Bitcoin,' Cryptocurrency Skyrockets

Tesla Inc. CEO (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk’s Twitter bio now reads just one word, and it is “#bitcoin.”

What Happened: The description is accompanied by Musk’s latest tweet that says "In retrospect, it was inevitable.” It isn’t immediately clear if the world’s richest person is referring to change in his Twitter bio or another event.

The Tesla CEO earlier on Thursday sent out a tweet with a picture of a dog in it that was interpreted to be a show of support for joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which soared more than 800% after the move.

Now, Bitcoin is outshining Dogecoin’s gains soaring 18.29% as of press time at $37,760.88. Ethereum traded 6.2% higher at $1,357.97.

Why It Matters: Members of the cryptocurrency community have long speculated about Musk's stance on Bitcoin. While the Tesla CEO has often touted Dogecoin, likely as a joke, he hasn't been as outspoken about Bitcoin.

In a tweet earlier this month, Musk suggested that he would not mind being paid in Bitcoin.

Musk making a public statement in favor of Bitcoin comes amid the short squeeze led by retail investors of Reddit's r/WallStreetBets community.

The billionaire entrepreneur's lack of love for short sellers is well known but he has heightened his criticism in the midst of the controversy.

SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci earlier this week said the short squeeze in stocks like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) ultimately serves as a positive backdrop for Bitcoin.

As per Scaramucchi, the GameStop rally is a symbol of decentralized finance and democratization of the business of money management. 

Photo courtesy: JD Lasica Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Dogecoin Makes History As It Overtakes Bitcoin In Tweet Volume
Bitcoin Shoots Up 11%: Did Elon Musk-Dogecoin Boost Help?
Ray Dalio Clears His Stance On Bitcoin, Calls Is 'Amazing Accomplishment'
Elon Musk Tweets In Support Of Dogecoin After Price Grows 420% In A Day
Biggest US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Decision To Become Public
Dogecoin Price Surges 150% After Redditors Encouragement To Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Events Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com