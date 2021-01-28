DogeCoin Makes History As It Overtakes Bitcoin In Tweet Volume

The interest in meme cryptocurrency DogeCoin (DOGE) is skyrocketing to new heights every hour.

According to cryptocurrency market data services provider The Tie, DogeCoin tweet volume has surpassed that of Bitcoin (BTC) over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin tweet volume has surpassed Bitcoin over the last 24 hours. This is the first time we have on record that an altcoin has been tweeted about more than Bitcoin over a 24 hour period. — The TIE (@TheTIEIO) January 28, 2021

The move assumes significance as it is the first time ever that a cryptocurrency has overtaken Bitcoin in terms of the social media spark.

Bitcoin (BTC) has a 63.5% dominance of the cryptocurrency market in terms of market capitalization at press time, with a valuation of $634.5 billion.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has a market cap of $151.3 billion.

DogeCoin is getting a boost from Reddit community SatoshiStreetBets, which is

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk too touted the joke cryptocurrency in a tweet late Thursday.

DogeCoin traded 809% higher at $0.699 at press time.

