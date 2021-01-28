Market Overview

DogeCoin Makes History As It Overtakes Bitcoin In Tweet Volume
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 10:59pm   Comments
The interest in meme cryptocurrency DogeCoin (DOGE) is skyrocketing to new heights every hour.

According to cryptocurrency market data services provider The Tie, DogeCoin tweet volume has surpassed that of Bitcoin (BTC) over the past 24 hours.

The move assumes significance as it is the first time ever that a cryptocurrency has overtaken Bitcoin in terms of the social media spark.

Bitcoin (BTC) has a 63.5% dominance of the cryptocurrency market in terms of market capitalization at press time, with a valuation of $634.5 billion. 

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has a market cap of $151.3 billion.

DogeCoin is getting a boost from Reddit community SatoshiStreetBets, which is looking to emulate WallStreetBets success with GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and others.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk too touted the joke cryptocurrency in a tweet late Thursday.

DogeCoin traded 809% higher at $0.699 at press time.

Read Next: As Elon Musk Touts Dogecoin Again, Here's What You Should Know About The Cryptocurrency

Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

