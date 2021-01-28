Elon Musk Tweets In Support Of Dogecoin After Price Grows 420% In A Day

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk has tweeted a digital magazine cover featuring a dog in apparent support of a digital currency Dogecoin.

What Happened: Dogecoin, a digital currency that was launched as a joke, has surpassed all-time high today, growing by 420.29% in a matter of one day, according to a data analytics platform CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency is currently traded at $0.03831 at the time of publishing.

Musk’s followers recognized the tweet as an endorsement to the current Dogecoin rally, expressing overwhelming support in the Dogecoin future.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Elon Musk has expressed his interest in the digital currency.

In December, Tesla CEO tweeted “One word: Doge” sending the cryptocurrency to a 20% surge.

Before that, his July tweet caused a 14% spike in Dogecoin price.

Image: missionisgreat via Twitter