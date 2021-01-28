Market Overview

Biggest US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Decision To Become Public
Catherine Ross  
 
January 28, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Coinbase, the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, has announced its decision to become a publicly-traded company in an official blog post today.

What Happened: Coinbase intends to go public through a “proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock,” the company said in the statement.

The company declined to comment on its decision.

The exchange said in December that it had filed an S-1 form with the Security and Exchange Commission. 

Last week, Coinbase announced to its shareholders that it would be launching a secondary market for its private stock on Nasdaq Private Market, a crypto publication the Block has reported.

The company will be the first major crypto exchange to go public.

Image: Coinbase.com

Posted-In: Bitcoin Coinbase Crypto CurrencyCryptocurrency News IPOs Markets Media

