Bitcoin, Stellar & Tezos - American Wrap: 1/28/2021

Bitcoin price is currently around $31,200 after another critical recovery from $29,241. So far, BTC hasn't closed below $30,000 since breaking it out, making this level extremely strong. However, despite defending this point, Peter Brandt still thinks Bitcoin price could fall towards $25,000.

Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout.

Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.