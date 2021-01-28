Market Overview

Bitcoin, Stellar & Tezos - American Wrap: 1/28/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 28, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Is Bound For Another Downswing To $25,000, Says Trading Veteran

Bitcoin price is currently around $31,200 after another critical recovery from $29,241. So far, BTC hasn't closed below $30,000 since breaking it out, making this level extremely strong. However, despite defending this point, Peter Brandt still thinks Bitcoin price could fall towards $25,000.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar Primed For A 30% Breakout As Sentiment Turns Extremely Bullish

Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout. 

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ Gears Up For A Move Towards $5 If This Level Cracks

Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.

