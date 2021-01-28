Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dogecoin Price Surges 150% After Redditors Encouragement To Buy
Catherine Ross  
 
January 28, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Dogecoin Price Surges 150% After Redditors Encouragement To Buy

Dogecoin (DOGE) price has seen a 155.90% spike in the last 24 hours, according to the Coinmarketcap data.

What Happened: The price of Dogecoin, the digital currency created “as a joke,” has grown 155.90% over the last 24 hours and is currently traded at $0.01928 at press time. Its current market capitalization is $2,451,372,653.

Reddit users, or redditors, in a / SatoshiStreetBets thread, have been encouraging traders to get the cryptocurrency up to $1, and this seems to have led to the current surge.

Users wrote messages like “NEED $1 Doge,” Let's make DOGIECOIN a thing,” and shared how much they bought in the thread.

Why It Matters: Dogecoin has previously experienced sudden price spikes. 

On Jan.2, the price went up by 125% after an adult film star tweeted in support of holding the cryptocurrency.

Before that, it saw price spikes around 20% every time Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it.

Image: everpedia.org

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Dogecoin Shoots Up 62% As SatoshiStreetBets Looks To Emulate WallStreetBets Success With GameStop
DeFi Cryptocurrencies Refuse To Take A Backseat Amid GameStop Mania, Hit All-Time High
Why Scaramucci Sees GameStop Rally As A Positive Backdrop For Bitcoin
DeFi Cryptocurrencies Continue To Surge Despite Bitcoin Slump — Here's Why
SkyBridge's Anthony Scaramucci Talks Up New Bitcoin Fund, Crypto's 'Exponential Liftoff'
Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptocurrencies You Can 'Create' Using Your Laptop
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Crypto Currency dogecoin Elon Musk RedditCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com