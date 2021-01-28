Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reddit Ties Up With Ethereum Foundation To Hasten Bringing Community Points On Blockchain
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 1:52am   Comments
Share:
Reddit Ties Up With Ethereum Foundation To Hasten Bringing Community Points On Blockchain

Reddit said Wednesday it was partnering on scaling and technology development with Ethereum Foundation, the non-profit that supports the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency.

What Happened: The partnership is centered on bringing ETH to Reddit-scale production.

“Our intention is to help accelerate the progress being made on scaling and develop the technology needed to launch large-scale applications like Community Points on Ethereum,” a Reddit admin said in a statement.

The scaling technology developed through the partnership would be open-sourced and publicly available for anyone to use.

The blockchain efforts will be led by Reddit’s crypto team.

Why It Matters: Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization behind Bitcoin.

Reddit introduced Community Points last year purportedly to give ownership and control back to its users through the use of decentralized technology.

The Community Points — still in beta and built on Ethereum — reward users for individual contributions within a community.

Reddit has been in focus recently as the r/WallStreetBets subreddit has emerged as a major mover of shorted stocks like GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).  

Price Action:  Ethereum traded 2.11% higher at $1,316.29 at press time. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 6.56% lower at $14.25 on Wednesday.

Related Link: Dogecoin Shoots Up 62% As SatoshiStreetBets Looks To Emulate WallStreetBets Success With GameStop

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETHE)

The Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In 2020 Included Cannabis, Crypto, And Multinationals
Global Markets Start Week On Positive Note, Ethereum Rally In Focus
DeFi Cryptocurrencies Hit Record Highs In Tandem With Ethereum
Ethereum Hits All-Time High (Again) As Bitcoin Remains Muted
7 Numbers That Sum Up The Record Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2020
Global Markets Rally Pauses On Profit Taking, Bitcoin Stays Above $31K
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blockchain dogecoin EthereumCryptocurrency News Events Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com