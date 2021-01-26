Ripple, Chainlink & Vechain - American Wrap: 1/26/2021

Over the past two months, XRP’s total market capitalization has fallen from a high of $32 billion on November 24, 2020, to only $12 billion currently. The biggest reason for this drop was the SEC suing Ripple for the sales of unregistered securities. XRP is close to losing its fifth position in market capitalization ranking to Cardano.

Chainlink has been one of the best performing coins in 2020 and is trying to do the same in 2021. The digital asset has reached a market capitalization of $10 billion positioning itself rank seven.

Vechain has been trading inside a rising wedge since January 7. The digital asset saw a 100% price increase since the beginning of 2021 peaking at $0.035. However, bears have taken control of the short-term trend and aim to drive Vechain price towards $0.02.