Blockchain Company TAAL Adopts BitcoinSV For Its Secure, Low Transaction Cost and Scalability

TAAL was one of the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference sponsors on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.



BitcoinSV was born from the desire to bring Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision for Bitcoin to fruition. Nakamoto was a pseudonym used by inventor Dr. Craig S. Wright, who was recognized with a U.S. copyright registration as the author of the original white paper which inspired the creation of Bitcoin entitled, “Bitcoin: A Peer to Peer Electronic System.” Written in 2008, his concept for Bitcoin was to create one global and scalable blockchain that would meet the needs of enterprises and consumers worldwide.



BitcoinSV (BSV) blockchain is a disruptive technology, much like AI, smartphones, and the internet, in 1995. The growth is comparable, showing a rapid adoption of BSV blockchain technology. On May 16, 2020, TAAL processed a world record block on the BitcoinSV Main Network, totaling 369 MB block and containing over 1.3 million transactions, speaking to its infrastructure and scalability capability. While on December 2, 2020, the BSV network processed over 4.3 million transactions, dwarfing competing blockchain daily transactions on that day.



Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc (OTCQX: TAALF) (CSE:TAAL) (FWB:9SQ1) is a pure-play on the global adoption of BitcoinSV. TAAL is an emerging blockchain infrastructure and transaction processing company delivering solutions on the BitcoinSV blockchain at scale and at a cost advantage to enterprise clients that want to build large scale blockchain applications.



The company’s solutions are industry agnostic and currently cover a wide range of sectors, including fintech, healthcare, big data, supply chain, eSports, casinos, and iGaming.



TAAL owns, operates, and manages its blockchain infrastructure, located within Canada, which provides the processing power to guarantee that high-volumes of data throughput are validated faster than traditional methods. The processing power creates short-term shareholder value by winning block reward revenue from the BSV network.



As global enterprise rapidly evolves, TAAL addresses their needs and demonstrates the business advantage possible through BitcoinSV blockchain adoption. Currently, enterprises across industries are exploring blockchain solutions to improve their business operations, meet the demand for real-time transactions, unlimited transaction scalability, low transaction fees, network security, and industry compliance. Through its proprietary cloud-based platform solution, TAAL has met these progressing needs in a secure, trusted, and rapidly expanding environment.



“With business value added by blockchain anticipated to surpass $176 billion by 2025, TAAL believes that BitcoinSV will be the standard cloud-based blockchain for enterprise software,” said Chris Naprawa, President of TAAL.



Not All Blockchains Are Created Equal

Blockchain technology is being rapidly adopted by large enterprises globally, and TAAL is building cloud-based industry-agnostic tools and services to meet the demand for this rapid adoption.



One of the reasons TAAL chose BitcoinSV as its blockchain of choice is that it assures clients that the company uses a blockchain with a stable, locked in protocol that gives enterprises the confidence to invest capital to build large scale applications that meet regulatory, compliance, and financial requirements.

BitcoinSV provides the company with the ability to service clients in the following ways:

low and cost-effective transaction fees

a secure and immutable global ledger of data records

the power to seamlessly issue smart contracts through the tokenization of real-world assets (real estate, securities, and insurance)

TAAL believes that BitcoinSV guarantees the security, scalability, and economics enterprises require to start utilizing this new technology in their day-to-day business channels. Research from Gartner predicts that at least 25% of the Forbes Global 2000 will use blockchain for digital trust at scale in 2021.

“Blockchain is moving at pace to deliver real-world business solutions, and with that, we are seeing its transformative acceptance by enterprise organizations across industry sectors who increasingly see this technology bringing them a real, competitive advantage,” said Naprawa.

Recent Developments

TAAL recently announced that it had acquired additional North American processing power to support the future of enterprise transaction processing.

Once fully deployed, the purchase represents over 130 petahash/s ("PH") in additional computing power and will bring the company's overall computing capacity up to more than 280 PH.

Blockchain transaction processing is the core of TAAL’s business, and technology advancements such as this help support the company’s overall growth strategy.

“The big differentiator with us, and being on a public chain, is we can be as accountable to our customers and the market as possible,” said Naprawa. “Massive transaction volumes are coming, and we believe that TAAL brings the accountability that will help enterprises move from private solutions or cloud solutions to this public blockchain solution, and that’s why we focused on that [purchasing of blockchain computers].”

Photo by André François McKenzie on Unsplash