Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Litecoin, Chainlink & VeChain - American Wrap: 1/21/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 21, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
Litecoin, Chainlink & VeChain - American Wrap: 1/21/2021

Litecoin Price Could See A Small Pump To $150 As Indicator Flashes Buy Signals

Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.

Chainlink Price At Risk Of A 16% Drop Towards $16, But There Is Still Hope

Chainlink had a healthy consolidation period after a new all-time high that has turned into a steeper correction than what the bulls expected. LINK lost the $20 psychological level and it’s on the verge of a massive pullback towards $16.

VeChain Price Forecast: VET Remains Bullish Despite Crypto Market Slump

In the past 24 hours, close to $100 billion was wiped from the total market capitalization of the crypto industry. However, Vechain is one of the few coins that have managed to survive and continues trading inside an uptrend. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com