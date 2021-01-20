Market Overview

These Cryptocurrencies Are Soaring Today Despite Bitcoin Slump
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 9:26pm   Comments
These Cryptocurrencies Are Soaring Today Despite Bitcoin Slump

Bitcoin (BTC) saw a major correction on Wednesday, down 4.09% at $34,646.50 at press time. Yet, there are several cryptocurrencies that have managed to post massive gains in the day.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 64% higher at $0.1137 at press time. The cryptocurrency has added 116.76% over a 7-day period, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

HBAR is seeing strength following reports that two hospitals in the United Kingdom are using blockchain technology developed by the firm behind the cryptocurrency to help maintain the temperature of COVID-19 vaccines before inoculation.

Among cryptocurrencies with a market valuation above $1 billion, VeChain (VET) has surged 13.9% over 24 hours and 32% over seven days.

The cryptocurrency is seeing technical strength and had earlier this month similarly announced that its technology was being used in COVID-19 management.

Polkadot (DOT), which shot its way up to join the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market valuation earlier this month, has surged 7.45% to $17.66 in the 24-hour period. The Ethereum (ETH) rival has added 51.6% gains over seven days and has a market valuation of $15.78 billion.

Curve DAO Token (CRV) has surged 11% to $1.56 and added 128.93% over seven days. According to Cointelegraph, Yearn.finance collaboration, ease of regulations, and increasing user activity alongside rise in total value locked are key events driving CRV growth ahead of other DeFi coins.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) has added 2.7% gains at $6.91. The DeFi cryptocurrency is up 37.2% over seven days.

