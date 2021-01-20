Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ripple, Cardano & Polkadot - American Wrap: 1/20/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 20, 2021 7:02pm   Comments
Share:
Ripple, Cardano & Polkadot - American Wrap: 1/20/2021

XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors. On December 29, 2020, XRP price dropped to $0.173 but managed to recover and it’s currently trading at $0.288. 

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Defends Critical Support Level And Reignites Run To $2

Cardano had a significant breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart that had a price target of $2. As we discussed in our previous analysis, Cardano still needs to climb above $0.38 for the bulls to be in full control. 

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT Begins Corrective Downtrend Towards $10

Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com