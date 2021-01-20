Ripple, Cardano & Polkadot - American Wrap: 1/20/2021

XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors. On December 29, 2020, XRP price dropped to $0.173 but managed to recover and it’s currently trading at $0.288.

Cardano had a significant breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart that had a price target of $2. As we discussed in our previous analysis, Cardano still needs to climb above $0.38 for the bulls to be in full control.

Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.