Ethereum, Cardano & Tezos - American Wrap: 1/19/2021
Ethereum Price Against Bitcoin Not Looking This Bullish In The Last Three Years
Ethereum had a nice run-up to its previous all-time high and hit $1,438 on Binance, just $2 away from it. Ethereum is up by more than 11% against Bitcoin and has reached 15% in market dominance, its highest number since August 2018.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA Must Climb Above Crucial Hurdle To Resume Uptrend Towards $2
Cardano price is up by 153% in the past three weeks after a massive breakout from a crucial pattern on the weekly chart. The digital asset has slowed down in the past 48 hours, but the momentum remains bullish.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ On Track To $5 Despite Stiff Resistance Ahead
It looks like Tezos is trading under a significant resistance trendline which stops the digital asset from rising towards $5. Additionally, XTZ faces a strong short-term selling pressure according to a crucial indicator.
