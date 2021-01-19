Ethereum, Cardano & Tezos - American Wrap: 1/19/2021

Ethereum had a nice run-up to its previous all-time high and hit $1,438 on Binance, just $2 away from it. Ethereum is up by more than 11% against Bitcoin and has reached 15% in market dominance, its highest number since August 2018.

Cardano price is up by 153% in the past three weeks after a massive breakout from a crucial pattern on the weekly chart. The digital asset has slowed down in the past 48 hours, but the momentum remains bullish.

It looks like Tezos is trading under a significant resistance trendline which stops the digital asset from rising towards $5. Additionally, XTZ faces a strong short-term selling pressure according to a crucial indicator.