Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Rally Pause Gives DeFi, Smart Contract Cryptos The Time To Shine
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 18, 2021 9:13pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Rally Pause Gives DeFi, Smart Contract Cryptos The Time To Shine

Bitcoin (BTC) rally might have taken a pause over the last week, but that is no cue for other cryptocurrencies, often referred to as “altcoins.”

While the world’s apex cryptocurrency is up 6% over a period of seven days at $36,926.71 at press time, several altcoins have almost doubled their market valuations over the same period.

DeFi: The decentralized finance protocol-based cryptocurrencies have in particular added tremendous gains over the past week, with SushiSwap (SUSHI) up 103.28% at $7.62 at press-time.

Fellow DeFi cryptocurrency Uniswap (UNI) is up 83.3% at $9.29. Aave (AAVE) has surged 79.47% to $201.06. Yearn.finance (YFI) is up 28.16% at $37,566.14.

See Also: What's In Store For DeFi In 2021? - The Analysis And Predictions

Smart Contract: Among cryptocurrency backing smart contract platforms, the top-of-the-chart Ethereum (ETH) has added 24.6% at $1,321.01 in the 7-day period to press-time.

Polkadot (DOT) has surged 98.24% to $16.34 in the same period. Cardano (ADA) is up 37.01% at $0.37 at press-time.

Tezos (XTX), Cosmos (ATOM), and NEO (NEO) are also cryptocurrencies supporting smart contract platforms that have outperformed Bitcoin in the week.

Read Next: Polkadot Outperforms Bitcoin, Rival Ethereum To Join The Top 5 Cryptos: What You Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

From 230% Growth To 34.20% Fall: Best And Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies Of The Week
Crypto-Asset Broker Voyager Digital To Raise $25 Million In Private Placement
Global Markets Slip, Bitcoin Trades Near $38K, With Biden's Stimulus Plan In Focus
Polkadot Outperforms Bitcoin, Rival Ethereum To Join The Top 5 Cryptos: What You Need To Know
Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Flirts With $40,000 Level Again, XRP Sits Out Rally
Newport Resident Offers $74M To City Council To Find Hard Drive With 7,500 Bitcoins
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin DeFi EthereumCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com