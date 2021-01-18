Bitcoin Rally Pause Gives DeFi, Smart Contract Cryptos The Time To Shine

Bitcoin (BTC) rally might have taken a pause over the last week, but that is no cue for other cryptocurrencies, often referred to as “altcoins.”

While the world’s apex cryptocurrency is up 6% over a period of seven days at $36,926.71 at press time, several altcoins have almost doubled their market valuations over the same period.

DeFi: The decentralized finance protocol-based cryptocurrencies have in particular added tremendous gains over the past week, with SushiSwap (SUSHI) up 103.28% at $7.62 at press-time.

Fellow DeFi cryptocurrency Uniswap (UNI) is up 83.3% at $9.29. Aave (AAVE) has surged 79.47% to $201.06. Yearn.finance (YFI) is up 28.16% at $37,566.14.

See Also: What's In Store For DeFi In 2021? - The Analysis And Predictions

Smart Contract: Among cryptocurrency backing smart contract platforms, the top-of-the-chart Ethereum (ETH) has added 24.6% at $1,321.01 in the 7-day period to press-time.

Polkadot (DOT) has surged 98.24% to $16.34 in the same period. Cardano (ADA) is up 37.01% at $0.37 at press-time.

Tezos (XTX), Cosmos (ATOM), and NEO (NEO) are also cryptocurrencies supporting smart contract platforms that have outperformed Bitcoin in the week.

Read Next: Polkadot Outperforms Bitcoin, Rival Ethereum To Join The Top 5 Cryptos: What You Need To Know