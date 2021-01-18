Bitcoin, Ethereum & Stellar - American Wrap: 1/18/2021
Bitcoin Price Shows Ambiguity As A 30% Move Is Underway According To Technicals
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tight range after establishing a new all-time high at $41,950. The digital asset plummeted down to $30,420 and then formed a lower high at $40,100 followed by what seems to be a higher low at $33,850.
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Lift-Off, Targeting New All-Time High Of $1,700
Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin this past weekend and remains trading above $1,200. The digital asset seems to be contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart and could see a breakout in the near term.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar Awaits A Massive Breakout But Remains Inside A No-Trade Zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. Let’s analyze some of the most important indicators to understand the most likely scenario.
