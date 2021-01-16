Will Bitcoin Or Ethereum Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: Over the next year, will Bitcoin or Ethereum have the largest percentage gain?

Benzinga users spoke, and a majority believe Bitcoin will grow the most by the end of 2021:

Bitcoin (BTC): 56.5%

Ethereum (ETH): 43.5%

Our second question posed was: Do you feel that investing in cryptocurrencies is mostly an opportunity or mostly a risk?

With the world living through the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no question that 2020 was a volatile year for markets.

In the midst of this volatility, how do Benzinga readers perceive investing in crypto for 2021 — as mostly an opportunity to make money, or mostly a risk of losing money?

Overwhelmingly, Benzinga users see investing in cryptocurrencies as an opportunity, with over 64% of users saying they perceive cryptocurrency investing as an opportunity:

Investing in crypto mostly an opportunity: 64.2%

Investing in crypto mostly a risk: 35.8%

Last month our team covered eight stocks to play Bitcoin’s resurgence.

Investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin can consider a pure-play company in the Bitcoin sector in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) or the newer Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), which is actively investing in Bitcoin mining equipment. Digital payments company Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is also increasing its exposure to Bitcoin.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

